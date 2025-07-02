Later trains back to Berwick for Edinburgh Festival welcomed but proposed new permanent timetable a 'kick in the teeth'
Georgina Hill set-up a petition for later trains to the town, which now has more than 3,600 signatures.
She has revealed that TPE has just had plans approved to run later trains again for the Edinburgh Festival, with a later service on Saturdays than last year.
During August, residents will be able to get a 23.28 service from Edinburgh which gets into Berwick at 00.19 and on Saturdays, a 22.02 service that gets into Berwick at 22.53.
Coun Hill, Independent councillor for Berwick East, said: “It is really good news that more residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the Edinburgh Festival and get back to Berwick without having to cut short their evenings.
“Well done to TPE for listening on this and the rail campaign group RAGES for all their lobbying support.
“Of course, we need later trains on a permanent basis from both Scotland and the south – so the campaign goes on.”
However, Coun Hill expressed disappointment about the proposed new permanent timetable from December.
She said: “While we are making progress on later trains and stopped the closure of the ticket offices, the proposed new timetable is a kick in the teeth for the real north. There will be fewer services and reduced connectivity.
“With the failure to progress the dualling of the A1 and the usual southern centric approach with projects such as HS2, the very least the Government can do is ensure better rail connectivity up here.”
