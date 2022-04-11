Lasting memorial to celebrate mining village's role in industrial revolution

Heather Wallace (left), Chair of Linton Colliery Community Group, with County Councillor Liz Dunn after unveiling the new memorial.

The village of Linton Colliery owes its existence to then Ashington Coal Company, which first sunk a shaft at Linton in 1894.

Coal production began in 1911, changing the face of the once rural village.

Originally three, later five Rows of miners’ houses were built. Eventually, small shops, a school and a village hall became part of the community.

At the height of its production, Linton Colliery employed 2,710 men producing around 45,000 tonnes of coal per week before the pit closed in 1968.

Now the village can remember its proud mining past with a bespoke piece of sculpture.

Heather Wallace, chair of the Linton Colliery Community Group, said: “Many people living in Linton are former miners or their descendants, but a lot of new families have moved into the village unaware of our rich heritage.

"The Community Group wanted a permanent reminder of Linton’s mining past and so we commissioned this distinctive memorial from a local company.

“As well as celebrating the history of the pit, we are also honouring the thousands of men and women who worked above and below ground at Linton Colliery.

"Over the years, some 53 lives were lost in a variety of accidents down the mine and we felt it was important to acknowledge their sacrifice.”

The 6ft high steel sculpture, depicting a miner pushing a tub of coal along rails, was unveiled by County Councillor Liz Dunn.

Cllr Dunn said: “Linton Colliery is one of the few pit villages around here not to have its own mining memorial – and today all that has changed.

"The Community Group has done a great job in assembling the funding and commissioning the sculpture.

"This is a wonderful moment for Linton and its residents, finally putting a dramatic reminder of Linton’s heritage right where everyone entering the village can see it.”

Linton Colliery Community Group held a number of local fundraising events plus a contribution from Northumberland County Council via Cllr Dunn while a major part of the cost has been borne by Blyth Bespoke Fabrication, who have designed, built and installed the memorial.

Mrs Wallace added: “It’s over 50 years since the mine closed but it has lived on in many people’s memories.