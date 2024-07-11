Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thanks to The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Otterburn Mill tenter frames will undergo essential repair work to restore the structure.

These frames, which date back to the late 1800’s or early 1900’s, were part of a trade that had a profound impact on the UK’s textile industry and are the last set of field tenters, with intact beams and hooks, in England.

Field tenters were used to stretch, dry and align patterns after the manufacturing process shrank and distorted the cloth, and are where the common phrase ‘on tenterhooks’ come from.

Otterburn Mill owner, Euan Pringle said: “We are overjoyed that the restoration project has been made possible.

Nigel and Euan by the tenter frames.

“The tenter frames at Otterburn Mill are extremely important in remembering the industrial heritage of the country and it’s essential that they are preserved”.

The The National Lottery Heritage Fund donated £85,158 to restore the frames and Helen Featherstone, director for northern England, said: "It is very exciting to know that, thanks to National Lottery players, these unique relics of our rich textile heritage will be preserved for years to come.”

Works are being completed by North-East restoration specialists and Historic Property Restoration, under the guidance of National Trust conservator, John Wynn Griffiths and with the help of architects from Insight Architectural Design.

November Club, a theatre company, are working alongside residents and Otterburn Primary School to deliver an immersive theatre experience on site in June 2025 and showcase the history of Otterburn Mill. Spaces within the mill that are usually off limits to visitors will be artistically transformed and will host performances that interpret moments from the history of the Northumbrian mill.

Tenter frames at Otterburn Mill.

Joe Hufton, November Club’s artistic director and CEO, said: "Otterburn Mill holds a storied past, deeply intertwined with the fabric of Northumberland's history.

"Through this production, we aim to celebrate its heritage while inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the vibrant tapestry of its narrative."

The project has also received support from Ray Wind Funds Community Benefit Fund, Northumberland National Park Authority’s Communities Fund and The Barbour Foundation.

Restoration work will begin soon, and in the meantime the mill invites everyone to visit and find out more about the project. Otterburn Mill is open between 10am – 4pm.