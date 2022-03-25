Last minute Mother's Day idea: How to get the M&S Mother's Day dine in deal and what's included
Forgotten to book a table for Mothering Sunday? Look no further, here’s everything you need to know about the M&S Mother’s Day dine in deal.
Mother’s Day is fast approaching on Sunday, March 27, and if you’ve forgotten to book a table for Sunday lunch, Marks and Spencer is here to save the day with their dine-in deal.
The supermarket has launched their limited edition Mother’s Day family dine-in deal for £20 which includes one main, three sides and one sharing dessert - perfect for feeding a family of four.
But be quick, the family dine-in deal is only available to buy in store Sunday, March 27.
For those after a gift for the special day, M&S is also offering Mother’s Day Hampers, from Continental Breakfast in Bed to the Happy Hour Cocktail Gift set.
Here’s what is on the Mother’s Day menu:
Main –
Full-on-flavour roast chicken
Slow-cooked lamb shoulder
Diamond-scored French-trimmed rib of roast pork
Beef rump with butter
Salmon joint stuffed with leeks and cheese
Vegan roasting joint (vegan)
Sides –
You can choose three sides from the following:
Roast potatoes (vegan)
Garlic and herb hasselback potatoes (vegetarian)
Buttery mashed potatoes (vegetarian)
Beef dripping Yorkshire puddings
Braised red cabbage with Bramley apples (vegan)
Broccoli, carrot, baby corn and fine beans (vegetarian)
Cheesy green vegetable bake (vegetarian)
Honey-and-orange-glazed carrots (vegetarian)
British outdoor-bred pigs in blankets
Pork sage and onion stuffing
Bread sauce (vegetarian)
Meat gravy
Desserts –
You can choose one sharing dessert from the following:
Hot chocolate fudge pudding (vegetarian)
Sticky toffee pudding (vegetarian)
Raspberry jam sponge pudding (vegetarian)
Apple pie (vegetarian)
Key lime pie (vegetarian)
Raspberry jelly terrine (vegan)