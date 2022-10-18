News you can trust since 1854
Last chance to buy a share in The Fishers Arms community pub in Horncliffe

The deadline to buy a share in a north Northumberland community pub is October 31.

By Andrew Coulson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 2:09pm

Following a hard-fought campaign that was backed by a number of famous faces, the steering committee for the buyout of The Fishers Arms in Horncliffe managed to exceed its £200,000 target to buy the village pub thanks to numerous donations and pledges.

However, more money is needed to be raised to carry out repairs and refurbishments.

Fundraising events are continuing and applications being made, and the other method is the share option.

The Fishers Arms.

A spokeswoman for the committee said: “Although people can still donate or volunteer to help after October 31, we hope more people will buy a share ahead of the deadline as it will be a big help to our efforts.

“We would love to be open once again by Easter 2023 if we can raise enough money.”

For more information, and to fill in the share application form, go to www.fishersarmshorncliffe.org