Last call for Spirit of Sport event organised by Berwick Rotary Club
Places are still available for Berwick’s annual free sports and games day for people with disabilities on Sunday, April 23.
The event – organised by Berwick Rotary Club – is open to people from across north Northumberland and the eastern Borders, as well as from the Berwick area.
This is a fun day of games and sporting activities, not an alternative Paralympics, free to all participants with any form of disability, physical or otherwise.
Spirit of Sport will take place at the Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre in Tweedmouth from 10am to 3pm with the generous support of Active Northumberland and the centre’s staff.
Light refreshments will be provided for all participants and as a highlight, swimming is back between 11am and 1pm.
If you know anyone who would like to take part, please contact Bryon Longbone (call 07961 917360 or email [email protected]) as soon as possible for an entry form.
It is open to all ages and carers are very welcome to attend.