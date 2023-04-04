The event – organised by Berwick Rotary Club – is open to people from across north Northumberland and the eastern Borders, as well as from the Berwick area.

This is a fun day of games and sporting activities, not an alternative Paralympics, free to all participants with any form of disability, physical or otherwise.

Spirit of Sport will take place at the Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre in Tweedmouth from 10am to 3pm with the generous support of Active Northumberland and the centre’s staff.

Club President David Ross presented medals in 2019.

Light refreshments will be provided for all participants and as a highlight, swimming is back between 11am and 1pm.

If you know anyone who would like to take part, please contact Bryon Longbone (call 07961 917360 or email [email protected]) as soon as possible for an entry form.

