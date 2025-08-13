Last call for environmental causes to bid for funding from LNER
The LNER Customer and Community Investment Fund can award up to £10,000 to projects located along the East Coast Main Line route that support the LNER core value of being better for the planet.
Charities and good causes looking to establish or develop environmental projects have until August 25 to submit their applications, outlining how the funding would be used and the benefits that would be delivered.
Rachael Wilson, community investment manager at LNER, said: “We welcome applications from charities and groups that want to improve both the environment and the local community.
“I’d encourage any group based within 15 miles of the East Coast Main Line, if you have an idea for a project that would positively impact both wildlife and people, to apply for funding from the Customer and Community Investment Fund.”
For more information, including how to apply, go to www.lner.co.uk/about-us/customer-and-community-investment-fund