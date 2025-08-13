Last call for environmental causes to bid for funding from LNER

By Andrew Coulson
Published 13th Aug 2025, 13:44 BST
Charities supporting environmental projects are being urged to apply for vital funding from LNER before it is too late.

The LNER Customer and Community Investment Fund can award up to £10,000 to projects located along the East Coast Main Line route that support the LNER core value of being better for the planet.

Charities and good causes looking to establish or develop environmental projects have until August 25 to submit their applications, outlining how the funding would be used and the benefits that would be delivered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rachael Wilson, community investment manager at LNER, said: “We welcome applications from charities and groups that want to improve both the environment and the local community.

The applications deadline is August 25.placeholder image
The applications deadline is August 25.

“I’d encourage any group based within 15 miles of the East Coast Main Line, if you have an idea for a project that would positively impact both wildlife and people, to apply for funding from the Customer and Community Investment Fund.”

For more information, including how to apply, go to www.lner.co.uk/about-us/customer-and-community-investment-fund

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice