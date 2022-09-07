Largest Great North Run team for Berwick Cancer Cars

The Berwick and District Cancer Support Group known locally as ‘Berwick Cancer Cars’ have 67 runners in the Great North Run (Newcastle to South Shields) on Sunday and four junior runners the previous day – this is its biggest ever team.

People from various parts of the UK including London, Norwich, Manchester and across the Scottish Borders are part of the team, along with the runners from Berwick and district.

Cancer Cars spokesman Roger Peaple said: “The enthusiasm of the runners has been staggering – with some runners taking part to get fit, some to support a loved one using or having used our cars and some just for the ‘bragging rights’.

Some of the Berwick Cancer Cars 2022 Great North Run team before a training run. Picture by Martin Grieve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve become a very close knit team, supporting each other every step of the way, sometimes through injury and regardless of how far some of us are away from each other.

“We’re extremely proud and humbled by the support shown to us by our community and far beyond, and our 2022 Great North Run team will be making a big impact when they arrive by bus in Newcastle on race day to join the tens of thousands of eager runners.”

“The Berwick and District Cancer Support Group would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has made, or will make, a donation during such difficult financial times.

“If you go to the https://berwickcancersupport.co.uk/the-great-north-run website, you can sponsor one or more of the team.”

The charity, now in its 30th year and comprised of 70 volunteer drivers and support team, provides free transport to those with cancer in the Berwick and district community to enable them to reach appointments at regional hospitals and specialist cancer treatment facilities further afield in comfort, in safety and without worry to them or their families.

With each journey being on average a round-trip of 120 miles, its fleet of six dedicated vehicles regularly cover more than 10,000 miles per month.