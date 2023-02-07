From February 22, the practice will occupy a new 3,313 square foot building at Dobbies, Street House Farm, which is double the size of its current Meadowfield Industrial Estate surgery.

The investment to relocate and upgrade its new practice means that the spacious new surgery will house the latest veterinary facilities and equipment – including four consulting rooms, a cutting-edge operating theatre, an in-house laboratory, dental suite, and digital x-ray facilities.

To keep stress to a minimum for patients, the practice will also have spacious reception area with separate waiting areas for cats and dogs, and separate dog and cat hospital wards.

Alnorthumbria Vets in Ponteland will soon move into a new larger practice within Dobbies. Picture from Google.

Amy Cotter, senior clinical director at Alnorthumbria Vets, said: “Our new practice in Ponteland Dobbies is a much better site with a superb range of facilities.

“It’ll mean that our colleagues will be able to provide the best clinical care for our patients and that we’ll be able to treat more animals.”

In the coming weeks there will be an open day for local pet owners to view the new facilities. Here they will be able to take a tour of the new practice, see behind the scenes and meet the veterinary team.

The telephone number of Alnorthumbria Vets Ponteland will remain the same: 01661 871570.

The current practice at Meadowfield Industrial Estate. Picture from Google.

The new site will work closely with and complement the range of services already offered by Alnorthumbria Veterinary Group branches in Alnwick, Amble, Morpeth, Rothbury and Wooler.

