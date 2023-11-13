Large queue at book store in Morpeth to meet TV chef Rick Stein
The famous chef, TV presenter and author came along to the store in Sanderson Arcade to promote and sign his new cookbook, Simple Suppers, which shares a new collection of 120 easy recipes.
Waterstones store manager, Caroline Dominey, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people visit the store and brave the long queue in the cold to meet Rick Stein.
“We are very grateful to him and his publishing team for joining us at our Morpeth store and we hope to announce further book signing events in the near future.
“Copies of the book are still available at the store priced at £28.”
Those who queued to meet Rick Stein included husband and wife Steven and Victoria Roper. They asked him to dedicate their copy of Simple Suppers to their 16-week-old baby, Charlotte.