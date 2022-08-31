Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the charity’s Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, it has revealed data for regions and counties across the country.

In Northumberland, there were 191 abandoned animals reported to the RSPCA in 2021 and already 153 in the first half of this year – a 68 per cent increase from the first half of 2021.

The charity fears that a huge rise in pet ownership during the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with the cost of living crisis putting a strain on finances means even more animals are being given up this year.

The RSPCA was called to rescue two emaciated kittens who were found dumped behind bins in Ashington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has also highlighted some case studies. The one for Northumberland was two emaciated kittens being found dumped behind bins in Ashington earlier this year.

One of the cats, a male tabby, was so underweight that a veterinary surgeon struggled to attach an IV catheter into his veins.

The other, a black and white female kitten, was also emaciated and lethargic and had a cut to her neck.

The RSPCA said that they were lucky to be found in a cat basket left behind wheelie bins in Rosalind Street by a local resident or they would have starved to death.

The RSPCA was called to rescue two emaciated kittens who were found dumped behind bins in Ashington.

Both kittens were brought to Westway Vets in Newcastle for treatment and they were later taken into the care of the RSPCA’s Northumberland West branch, whose staff called them Barney and Matilda, and they were put up for rehoming.