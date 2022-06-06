Residents and visitors to Blyth celebrated in style with the lighting of a Jubilee Beacon and a musical extravaganza in the town’s Ridley Park.

The Beacon was one of thousands being lit in the UK and Commonwealth. Blyth Town Council Mayor, Councillor Warren Taylor attended together with the Beaconsfield Operatic Society who performed a song to the watching crowds.

Seventy years of popular music throughout Her Majesty’s reign was celebrated at The Jubilee Picnic in the Park headlined by County Durham born, Graeme Danby.

The Beaconsfield Operatic Society performed as did vocalist Jen Stevens and the Ellington Colliery Brass Band.

Street performers including Princess Penelope of the Swans, Fairy Elfin, and stilt-walking Palace Guards entertained as did a flash mob dancer which surprised the enthralled audience.

Blyth Town Council also presented more than 3,400 Jubilee Commemorative Medals to primary school children in the town.

Cllr Taylor said: “It’s been a great Jubilee weekend with lots of things for people to do.

"Our next free event is Blyth Live on June 18, when Boyzlife will entertain us.

"Our events are really putting Blyth on the entertainment map.”

