News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Brocks Cottage is on the market with Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors & Estate Agents, Alnwick, with a guide price of £895,000.Brocks Cottage is on the market with Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors & Estate Agents, Alnwick, with a guide price of £895,000.
Brocks Cottage is on the market with Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors & Estate Agents, Alnwick, with a guide price of £895,000.

Large bungalow with a range of equestrian facilities in Northumberland hits the market

A large home with associated equestrian facilities in the heart of the Northumberland countryside has been put up for sale.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 15:48 BST

Brocks Cottage is located between Felton and Eshott and the family home set on approximately 5.3 acres incorporates the house, garage, garden, paddocks, stabling, horse menage and walker rooms.

The main residence is arranged over ground floor only and at just over 3,000 sq ft is a substantial bungalow.

Externally, the property benefits from an attractive rear garden separate from the equestrian facilities – which has patio spaces to the rear of the house, a separate summer house and enjoys views across the neighbouring countryside towards the Cheviot Hills.

In addition to the garden, there are four horse paddocks, a yard, an all-weather menage, five horse walker, tack and hay rooms, nine stable boxes and two field shelters.

The home is on the market with Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors & Estate Agents, Alnwick, with a guide price of £895,000.

The home is located between Felton and Eshott.

1. Brocks Cottage 1

The home is located between Felton and Eshott. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
The front garden.

2. Brocks Cottage 2

The front garden. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
The kitchen.

3. Brocks Cottage 3

The kitchen. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
There are plenty of places in which to sit and relax in the home.

4. Brocks Cottage 4

There are plenty of places in which to sit and relax in the home. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:NorthumberlandAlnwick