A large home with associated equestrian facilities in the heart of the Northumberland countryside has been put up for sale.

Brocks Cottage is located between Felton and Eshott and the family home set on approximately 5.3 acres incorporates the house, garage, garden, paddocks, stabling, horse menage and walker rooms.

The main residence is arranged over ground floor only and at just over 3,000 sq ft is a substantial bungalow.

Externally, the property benefits from an attractive rear garden separate from the equestrian facilities – which has patio spaces to the rear of the house, a separate summer house and enjoys views across the neighbouring countryside towards the Cheviot Hills.

In addition to the garden, there are four horse paddocks, a yard, an all-weather menage, five horse walker, tack and hay rooms, nine stable boxes and two field shelters.

The home is on the market with Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors & Estate Agents, Alnwick, with a guide price of £895,000.

