The 24-hour badminton session involved members of Morpeth Riverside Badminton Club, based at the town’s new Sports and Leisure Centre.

More than 100 members ranging from eight years of age to 75, joined by some players from other clubs, took part in the event and a total of £5,900 has now been donated to 4Q Cancer – which has pledged to raise money for Daft as a Brush.

In a slightly different format this year, due to the new venue, the teams played badminton from 7am to 7pm for two consecutive days.

After receiving all the donations, the club presented a cheque for £5,900.

This is the 11th badminton-athon that Karen Davison, the centre’s badminton coach has organised, and the club has raised over £33,000 for various good causes over that time.

She said: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of all those who helped us to raise this amazing sum of money.

“I’d like to thank everyone who contributed, including all the help from Active Northumberland staff. Players from other areas, clubs and families came together to join us in raising money and having fun.

“We had lots of bakers on hand, who made some delicious home-made cakes for us to sell on our cake stall, and a small tombola.”

The badminton sessions at the new Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre cater for all ages and standards, from complete beginners through to county players and over 50s. New members are always very welcome.