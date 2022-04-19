Landmark reached in delivery of Easter eggs around North East

The 1,000th egg with Karen Goldfinch and Janine Turnbull.

Safe Homes for Ukraine at the Coast, based in West Monkseaton, North Tyneside, received the 1,000th Easter egg handed out by the Good Egg Partnership, made up of community radio station Radio Northumberland, Bedlington charity Leading Link and Lodge Temperance Freemasons.

Janine Turnbull, CEO of new charity Support and Grow NE, is helping to coordinate activities and support for Ukrainian refugees coming into the area.

She was given around 50 eggs to redistribute to Ukrainian children at parties and workshops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janine said: “Ukraine celebrates Easter a week behind us, but these eggs will all be given out in time for their celebrations.

“I've always had an interest in doing what I can to help refugees and asylum seekers so stepping up to the mark for Ukraine was a natural progression.

"We’ve organised collection and drop off points for essential food and clothing and I’m amazed at the generosity of the people of the North East.

"We’re also fundraising for medical aid and now our host programme is set to offer support and advice for anyone involved.”

The Good Egg Partnership has distributed Easter eggs to special schools, food banks, care homes, veterans’ charities, youth centres and other good causes across Northumberland, North Tyneside, and Newcastle.

Karen Goldfinch, from Radio Northumberland and The North Tyneside Business Forum, said: “We’ve visited so many good causes and witnessed the wonderful jobs people are doing to help others in our area.