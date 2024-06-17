James Townsend and Suzanne Bourne, co-founders at Mobilise.

The North East is set to see the UK’s largest roll-out of digital support for carers this week, thanks to a collaborative initiative being pioneered in the region.

More than a quarter of a million residents in the area who care for a relative or loved one will gain free access to a tech-powered scheme designed to provide tailored support, community and guidance for those with caring responsibilities.

In the most significant national roll-out of digital support for unpaid carers to date, 13 local authorities across the North East including Northumberland County Council have partnered with Mobilise – a carer-led and designed technology platform – to provide enhanced, on-demand services to anyone with caring responsibilities in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community members will have access to an online peer community, easy to use self-service tools, tailor made support guides and information on carers’ rights.

James Townsend, co-founder and CEO at Mobilise, said: “From my own experience caring for a family member, I know all too well how incredibly isolating and confusing it can at times be. There can be a huge number of unknowns to navigate, from juggling caring with work to finding time to take care of ourselves.

“By providing a welcoming, easily accessible online space where anybody who is caring can find support, get answers to their questions and truly feel heard, we’re helping local authorities reach more unpaid carers and empower them to thrive.

“We’re delighted to now be able to offer this support to the hundreds of thousands of people taking care of others across the North East.”