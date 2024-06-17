Landmark initiative to support hundreds of thousands of unpaid carers across North East
More than a quarter of a million residents in the area who care for a relative or loved one will gain free access to a tech-powered scheme designed to provide tailored support, community and guidance for those with caring responsibilities.
In the most significant national roll-out of digital support for unpaid carers to date, 13 local authorities across the North East including Northumberland County Council have partnered with Mobilise – a carer-led and designed technology platform – to provide enhanced, on-demand services to anyone with caring responsibilities in the region.
Community members will have access to an online peer community, easy to use self-service tools, tailor made support guides and information on carers’ rights.
James Townsend, co-founder and CEO at Mobilise, said: “From my own experience caring for a family member, I know all too well how incredibly isolating and confusing it can at times be. There can be a huge number of unknowns to navigate, from juggling caring with work to finding time to take care of ourselves.
“By providing a welcoming, easily accessible online space where anybody who is caring can find support, get answers to their questions and truly feel heard, we’re helping local authorities reach more unpaid carers and empower them to thrive.
“We’re delighted to now be able to offer this support to the hundreds of thousands of people taking care of others across the North East.”
For more information and contact details for the platform’s team, go to www.mobiliseonline.co.uk
