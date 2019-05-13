Land and sea search launched for kayakers

A land and sea search was launched yesterday for two kayakers believed to be missing in the Bamburgh area.

A concerned car park attendant raised the alarm when a car believed to be have belonged to the kayakers was reported to be still in the Red Barnes car park at Bamburgh yesterday morning, after they pair had launched from Greenhill the previous evening.

Coastguard teams checked the area on shore, while it was agreed that Seahouses all-weather lifeboat would search the Farne Islands and the inshore lifeboat would carry out a shoreline search and then join the all-weather boat at the Farnes.

Just over half an hour after Seahouses RNLI was called, further information was received by the coastguard that the kayakers had been found ashore elsewhere and were safe and well.