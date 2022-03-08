Labour calls for donation to Berwick Tories ahead of general election from Russian company to be returned

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Coun Scott Dickinson, the county’s Labour leader, has criticised the “undemocratic and unhealthy” funding system for political parties and what he believes is the influence Russian oligarchs have had on the Tories over the years due to their substantial donations.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has previously been questioned about the £7,420 to the association in the run-up to the 2015 general election by the former Russian company Yukos. Prominent businessman Alexander Temerko was its vice chairman.

Coun Dickinson said: “The current party financing system is not fit for purpose. In a democracy, it’s the voters who are supposed to determine what happens in the country, not the people who donate to the political parties.

“Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has tried to distance herself by saying it was the Berwick-upon-Tweed Conservative Association, not her, that received £7,420 from now defunct Russian company Yukos leading up to the general election.

“The whole country would be far better off with a transparent state funded party system which couldn’t be influenced by millionaires who give money in return for influence. It’s undemocratic and unhealthy.

“In the meantime, the Berwick MP should consider her position and get her local association to give the donation back.”

Ms Trevelyan said in response: “I am surprised to hear that the Druridge Bay Labour councillor is calling for hard-earned taxpayers cash to fund politicians’ election campaigns like his.

“Unlike the local Labour councillor, I will continue to fight for taxpayers’ funding for a new hospital in Berwick, gigabit broadband across rural Northumberland and improvements to transport infrastructure, like the dualling of the A1.

“Mr Temerko was born in the Ukraine and became a British citizen some years ago. As is his right as a British citizen, his personal donation to the Conservative Association was properly and transparently declared to the Electoral Commission.