A woman knitted popular TV detective Vera as a homage to the series - before auctioning the piece to raise money for a stray animal charity.

ITV crime-drama, Vera, played by actress Brenda Blethyn, had its finale on January 2, and often featured Northumberland locations.

Alison Dixon thought it would be appropriate to knit the character following the show’s much-anticipated ending.

Alison, from Seaham created her knitted Vera, which sold to the highest bidder at £100. An additional £40 was raised in donations, and the total amount has gone to Westway Vets Stray Fund.

Alison Dixon with her knitted Vera, which raised £140 for charity.

She revealed that she has previously carried out other knitted projects, raising a total of £2,000 for charities across auctions.

Alison commented: “The auction raised £100 in the highest bid plus £40 in donations so £140 was sent off to the charity – amazing!

“Our beloved English Setter, Kit had to have emergency surgery thank goodness it was successful. I noticed that the vets have a strays fund which they use to treat any stray animals that are brought in. I decided to do the auction in aid of this fund.

"I have done auctions of my knitted goodies in the past including knitting over 200 nurses during Covid to raise money for the wards at Sunderland Royal hospital, and my various auctions for charities have raised over £2000.”

She added: “I love knitting and I am grateful that it is useful and appreciated.”

Others have since reacted to Alison’s Facebook post by posting their own versions of a knitted Vera.