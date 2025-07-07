Knight Commander honour for Sir Michael Vernon of the Coldstream Guards
King Charles held an Investiture at Holyrood in Edinburgh on July 1 at which Sir Michael Vernon assisted him by introducing recipients.
Following this, the King invited him into another room and invited him to kneel, then placed his sword on Michael’s shoulder and said “arise Sir Michael” – having made him a Knight Commander of The Royal Victorian Order, which is a personal gift of The Monarch for loyal service.
Sir Michael lives in the Borders with his wife, now Lady Mhairi, and their two sons.
He said: “It was very unexpected and a great honour to be made Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order and to receive the accolade from the King himself at the Palace of Holyrood House on Tuesday 1st July during the Royal week as my service winds down to its last chapter and I retire on 31st August after 46 years of service to the Crown and country.”
