Whilst walking through Mill Lane Industrial Estate in Newcastle last month, a passer-by heard the faint cries of a trapped cat.

They called local charity Westgate Ark Cat Homing Centre to see if they could help free the feline, but once at the scene its personnel quickly realised that an expert hand would be required as he had gotten himself wedged.

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was called. The firefighters used a saw to cut a hole in the metal shipping container to free the animal – making sure they were incredibly careful not to harm him.

James Scott and his cats Sam and Magoo. Picture courtesy of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

Once free, it was clear the kitten was a bit scratched up from the ordeal so firefighters provided him with some oxygen before leaving him in the care of Westgate Ark Cat Homing Centre.

Cath Anderson, a volunteer with the social enterprise for more than 15 years, then took care of the cat until he was ready to be rehomed to his forever home with James Scott in Morpeth.

James said that Sam, named after the popular children's television series Fireman Sam, is loving life at his new home.

The 65-year-old semi-retired taxi driver added: “He came to me such a small thing, but has been eating me out of house and home!

“I’ve got another cat – Magoo, who was born in May – and they are getting on like a house on fire. Sometimes you can never tell with cats at the beginning.

“I’ve been involved with Westgate Ark Cat Homing Centre for a long time and agree with Cath, the firefighters who helped save Sam that day were fantastic.

“The way he was stuck and his injuries from trying to get out, if that passer-by hadn’t heard his cries who knows what could have happened.”

Cath said “The firefighters that day were absolutely amazing in helping us rescue Sam.

“They were so quick and professional and I’m so grateful for their hard work and patience.