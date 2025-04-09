King’s Trust TEAM programme celebrates graduation at Alnwick Garden

King's Trust TEAM Programme students and team leaders, with Kerry Shotton, prevention and partnerships manager, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

Students on the King’s Trust TEAM programme celebrated with a graduation ceremony at The Pavilion in Alnwick Garden.

It marked the first time the graduation had taken place at this venue, and its success has led to an exciting invitation for future graduates to return to Alnwick Garden for their ceremonies.

The ceremony featured a unique drill yard session, showcasing teamwork, communication, leadership, and resilience.

They demonstrated the ability to handle pressure and overcome challenges by using a portable pump to move water from the fountain to supply two ground monitors, two hose reel jets and a delivery hose, simulating a fire-fighting operation.

The graduating cohort consisted of students from the Ashington, Blyth, Cramlington, Newbiggin and Rothbury areas, each of whom had completed the 12-week programme.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the success of this year’s graduation ceremony,” said Will Court, King’s Trust prevention support officer.

“The day created lasting memories for our students, and the overwhelmingly positive feedback reflects the dedication and professionalism shown by everyone involved. It was a proud moment not only for the King’s Trust TEAM Programme but also for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.”

“Recruitment is underway for our next King's Trust Team programme, which starts on April 28. If you are between 16 and 25, unemployed, and want to develop your personal and employability skills, please contact me on 07825 365864 to register your interest.”

The King’s Trust, formerly known as the Prince’s Trust, was founded in 1976 by King Charles III to help vulnerable young people get their lives on track. It supports 11-to-30-year-olds who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion.