It was a momentous day for the 2nd Berwick Scout Group when one of its own received the prestigious King’s Scout Award at Windsor Castle.

Christopher Garland, who started scouting aged five-and-three-quarters, is the first person in the North Northumberland District to achieve the accolade in 35 years.

The top achievement for Explorer Scouts and Scout Network members involves completing a variety of activities and Christopher took the path that includes achieving the Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. This included a four-day hike where he had to be self sufficient.

A key part of the other criteria is being a scout leader for the section at Spittal and the 27-year-old has also now been a volunteer for HM Coastguard in Berwick for eight-and-a-half years.

Christopher Garland at Windsor Castle.

The annual King’s Scout Award day for the latest recipients included a parade into the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle and then a service at the Chapel.

Christopher said: “It was a lovely day and it was nice to meet other recipients from the Northumberland district and hear about what they did to achieve the award.

“It takes a few years to complete and it took longer than expected for me because of the disruption due to Covid-19 as we had to build numbers back up at Spittal.

“The skills I have gained from scouting have definitely helped with my HM Coastguard role and with my job working for National Gas, as 90 per cent of my work is outdoors.

“As well as developing important life skills, scouting gives young people the opportunity to try new things that they wouldn’t otherwise get the chance to do.”