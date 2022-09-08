Kings Charles III thanks Queen for her 'love and devotion' and pledges to 'serve with loyalty, respect and love' in address to nation
The United Kingdom is in a period of national mourning following the death of Her Majesty the Queen at the age 96.
The announcement of her passing was made by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm on Thursday, September 8. She died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, with some of her closest family by her side.
Her Majesty the Queen ruled for longer than any monarch in British history, dedicating her lifetime to serving the UK and Commonwealth.
It was announced on Friday, September 9 by Buckingham Palace that a period of royal mourning will be observed until seven days after the Queen’s funeral.
King Charles III addressed the nation for the first time at 6pm on Friday evening, September 9.
In his address, he pledged to “serve with loyalty, respect and love” as he thanked the late Queen for her “love and devotion”.
He earlier greeted crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace and held his first in-person audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss.
In the North East, the iconic Great North Run half marathon has been confirmed as going ahead this Sunday (September 11). The 13.1-mile route runs between Newcastle and South Shields, raising thousands for charity.
Other events due to take place throughout the Great Run weekend have been postponed, as have Premier League and EFL fixtures across the coming days.
BBC One has also suspended its regular programming schedule in the wake of the Queen’s death and is airing rolling news coverage on Friday.
A lifetime of service and the legacy left behind
Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne came in February 1952, following the death of her father (King George VI), with her coronation at Westminster Abbey taking place in June 1953.
In June 2022, an extended celebration was held in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as the nation paid tribute to the dignity, dedication and duty of the Monarch.
The nation has united in mourning as countless tributes are paid to Queen Elizabeth II, with people and organisations alike recognising her unwavering determination to serve her people.
Her son Charles, whose new title has been confirmed as King Charles III, will now serve as monarch – our first King in more than 70 years.
After returning to London with the Queen Consort (Camilla, formerly the Duchess of Cornwall), he is expected to address the nation for the first time on Friday.
Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 10am on Saturday (September 10) in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace.
You can read tributes following the Queen’s passing and updates on what happens next below.
Key Events
- A period of national mourning is underway following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96; she was Britain's longest-serving monarch.
- King Charles III (formerly the Prince of Wales) and his Queen Consort (Camilla, previously Duchess of Cornwall) have returned to London ahead of His Majesty being proclaimed King on September 10.
- Some sporting events over the weekend have been cancelled as a mark of respect. Sunday's Great North Run will take place as planned.
- Tributes continue to pour in from across the globe in recognition of the Queen's lifetime of service and dedication. She ruled for more than 70 years.
Queen Elizabeth II: Thank you, Ma’am, for your lifetime of service to us all.
Countless tributes are being paid to the duty and dedication to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.
Her accession to the throne came when she was just 25 - and for more than 70 years since, she has given her everything to the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.
We are now in a period of national mourning, with more details to become clear and many updates to follow in the coming days. We will keep you informed of the key information as it becomes available.
To Our Queen and the Royal Family; our thoughts are with you at this time of sadness. Her son Charles - now to be King Charles III - is our new monarch.
MPs applaud King’s address
MPs applauded the King’s address after they watched it in silence in the Commons chamber.
Some could be seen wiping away tears during the speech.
The Commons had been suspended for a short period to allow MPs to watch the speech on televisions in the chamber.
King Charles ends his address with tribute to ‘darling Mama'
The King ended his address by saying: “To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May ‘flights of angels sing thee to thy rest’.”
William to become Prince of Wales
The King said he was creating his son and heir, William, Prince of Wales adding: “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”
The King said: “My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities.”
He added: “It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.”
The King added he wished to “express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”.
King Charles III reflects on the late Queen’s service
In an address to the nation, the King said his mother pledged to devote her life “to the service of her peoples” on her 21st birthday in 1947.
He said: “That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life.
“She made sacrifices for duty.
“Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign never waivered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss.”
The King added: “As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.”
King Charles III: “Affection, admiration and respect” the Queen inspired “became the hallmark of her reign”
The King said the “affection, admiration and respect” the Queen inspired “became the hallmark of her reign”, adding: “And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people.”
The King said that when The Queen came to the throne: “Britain and the world were still coping with the privations and aftermath of the Second World War, and still living by the conventions of earlier times. In the course of the last seventy years we have seen our society become one of many cultures and many faiths.
“The institutions of the State have changed in turn. But, through all changes and challenges, our nation and the wider family of Realms – of whose talents, traditions and achievements I am so inexpressibly proud – have prospered and flourished. Our values have remained, and must remain, constant.”
King renews “promise of lifelong service"
In his address to the nation, the King said: “Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”
King Charles III pays tribute to the late Queen in first address to the nation
The King paid tribute to his late mother the Queen, saying in an address to the nation: “Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother.”
Fond memories of the Queen’s visits to the North East
She reigned longer for longer than any other monarch and remained loved throughout it all.
Crowds would come out in huge numbers whenever she paid a visit to our region.
Take a look at these archive photos of Her Majesty visiting Sunderland, Hartlepool and South Tyneside over the years.
Where you can sign books of condolence in Sunderland
People in Sunderland are being given the chance to pay personal tributes to Her Majesty The Queen following her sad death yesterday.
Sunderland City Council has confirmed books of condolence have been opened in a number of venues across Sunderland city centre, Houghton, Hetton and Washington.
If you’d like to leave a message, you can get more information here.