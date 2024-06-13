Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

King Charles III is to continue his patronage of The Alnwick Garden Trust.

The decision comes as part of a broader review of royal patronages by Buckingham Palace, which has seen the King and other senior British royals streamline their commitments.

Despite reducing the patronages of almost 200 charities and organisations, King Charles has maintained a special connection with The Alnwick Garden, which he officially opened in 2002.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His Majesty also visited the garden in 2012, 2015, and most recently in 2018 when he praised the ‘remarkable’ work being done there.

King Charles and the Duchess of Northumberland at The Alnwick Garden in 2018.

In total, over 830 organisations have been retained by King Charles and Queen Camilla or redistributed among other royal family members.

Since opening, The Alnwick Garden has attracted over seven million visitors and contributed £347m towards the local economy and its onsite community programmes.

The vast and diverse range of community programmes reflects The Alnwick Garden’s commitment to creating a positive impact on society, providing platforms for social interaction and engaging communities from different backgrounds, including the longest running programme, The Elderberries, which aims to combat loneliness for the over 55’s, as well as a range of specialist education and youth programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Brassell, chief executive of The Alnwick Garden, said: “His Majesty has always shown a great amount of affection for The Alnwick Garden and all of our community engagement programmes.