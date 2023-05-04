The portrait was drawn by Claire Eason, a former GP who has completed many sand art projects around Northumberland, including a nativity scene at Christmas, a postage stamp to mark Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee and a remembrance tribute.

Claire was asked to create the art by Claire Watson-Armstrong, who owns Bamburgh Castle, on Saturday April 29 as a way of marking the coronation.

The portrait was almost 100 ft by 65 ft and it took her around six hours to perfect.

A portrait of King Charles was created on Bamburgh beach. Picture: Soul2Sand

Speaking of her most recent project, Claire said: “It was an absolute privilege to be asked – a total surprise.

"It’s really humbling because I think anyone who’s from the area knows what an icon the castle is in the area.

"The historical links going back thousands of years, there’s always been a centre of leadership and royalty in Bamburgh and the earliest Kings made such an impact on today. It’s very very special and so meaningful.”

Claire was shown a picture of King Charles made out of sequins by the team at Bamburgh Castle, which inspired her to create the portrait in the way she did.

The portrait was inspired by a picture of the King and features at the coast. Picture: Soul2Sand

Starting at the crack of dawn, Claire incorporated natural ripples into the sand to reflect the coastline.

She said: “The ripple effect all over the portrait reflects the lines left on the sand after the tide goes out and the way the wind moves the sand.