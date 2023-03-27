The eight servicemen were recognised in the list by King Charles III alongside a number of royal aides and military personnel for the roles they played during the period of national mourning.

The soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, who were widely praised in the UK and abroad for their professionalism and precision during the services at Westminster and Windsor, have received the Royal Victorian Medal (Silver) honour.

David, a former King Edward VI School pupil, was positioned at the front of the Queen's coffin, and carried it on his right shoulder.

David Sanderson, front right, was one of the pallbearers who carried Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at her funeral. Picture by Ian Vogler (Getty Images).

His family said at the time that they were “beyond proud” of the way he and the other pallbearers conducted themselves.

After leaving school at 16, David studied at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate and Infantry Training Centre in Catterick, where he was awarded ‘Best Shot upon Passing Out’.

He then joined his first regiment, 2nd Battalion Grenadier Guards, Nijmegen Company. At the end of 2021, he transferred to 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards and the prestigious Queen's Company.

David was also part of the guard of honour which welcomed Prince Philip to Windsor at his funeral in April 2021.

Before joining the Army, he played second row for Morpeth RFC and competed in the discus, hammer and shot put for Morpeth Harriers.