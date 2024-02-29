Watch more of our videos on Shots!

4Louis, based in Sunderland, supports anyone affected by miscarriage, stillbirth, and the death of a baby or child.

The organisation provides memory boxes to help families remember their loved one, and offers useful tools, equipment, and training free of charge to hospital units, hospices, and other professionals who work with grieving families.

Amber Langley, project manager at 4Louise, said: “We are thrilled to be named the official charity partner. This partnership signifies not only a shared commitment to health and wellness but also a profound dedication to supporting families through their most challenging times.”

4Louis supporters will be running to raise funds for the charity during this year's Kielder Marathon weekend.

The weekend attracts over 3,500 participants for a series of races, including a half marathon, 10K, junior runs, a gravel duathlon and of course a marathon.

Kielder Marathon founder, Steve Cram, added: “We’ve heard many stories about how participants have got involved to support good causes. This desire to help others is one of the great characteristics about events like ours and I’m always blown away by the selflessness and generosity of people.

"I look forward to seeing a lot of 4Louis vests on the start line in October, and I hope that they raise a lot of money.”

It will take place on October 5 and 6, 2024, at Northumbrian Water’s Kielder Waterside Park.

The start of a 2023 Kielder Marathon weekend event.

To take part, send an email to [email protected]. Visit the 4Louis’ website for more information.