Kickstart scheme duo meet with Berwick MP

Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP with Ross Gill, left, and Luke Ewing.

The trip to the animal rescue charity shop on Marygate meant the MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed could catch up with chief executive Gareth Edwards and meet the two employees – Ross Gill and Luke Ewing – he has taken on as part of the government’s Kickstart scheme.

The £2billion initiative focuses on young people and supports those at risk of long-term unemployment into paid, six month placements across the private, public and voluntary sectors.

It provides funding to employers to create jobs for 16-to-24-year-olds who would otherwise be on Universal Credit.

Employers need to show the Kickstart role is an additional job that will provide the experience and support a young person needs to improve their chances of permanent employment.

Ms Trevelyan said: “For young people, a lack of real-world work experience can be a barrier to getting a foot on the jobs ladder, so the Kickstart scheme is a fantastic way to help young people gain experience and confidence, build skills and boost their career prospects.

“I was delighted to meet Luke and Ross, who are part of the scheme at Farplace in Berwick, and of course to speak to Gareth about how well Farplace is doing and their 20 new shops.”