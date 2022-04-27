Key works in Berwick area to be finished soon

The entire pathway has been resurfaced.

The £70,000 project was put forward for the Northumberland County Council Local Transport Plan by Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill.

It included repairing the steps and the entire pathway has been resurfaced. The final part of the works, finishing this week, is the installation of a new handrail.

The county council team will also put down some new top soil and grass seed on the sides.

Coun Hill said: “This has been another successful project for Spittal and this pathway now looks so much better, and it is also safer – especially for parents taking their young children to school.”