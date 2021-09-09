Key timings and route details as Tour of Britain set to pass through Northumberland

Greenhead.

The UK’s premier road cycling event, is coming on Friday, September 10 with world class riders cycling 64km of the county’s terrain, passing through ten of our communities.

To minimise disruption across the county, all roads on the route will be closed using a rolling roadblock system for around 40 minutes - both 20 minutes before and after the cyclists are expected to pass through each community. Motorists will be warned of road closures well in advance with diversions signposted.

The closures are required to ensure the safety of spectators and competitors and will be managed by police escorts. While the closures are in place, pedestrian access will be maintained as will vehicle access for emergency services.

Stage 6 from Carlisle to Gateshead.

In some key parts of the race, including Hexham and Prudhoe there will be full road closures which will have a greater impact on travel.

Although the road closures will be kept in place for as short a time as possible, they will inevitably cause some disruption to both car and bus journeys.Spectators are advised to arrive in plenty of time to watch the race and residents who are going about their daily business on race day are being asked to plan their journeys around the race, take a different route, or allow extra travel time.Some key points and rolling road closure timings along the route:Allenheads - Sinderhope 1:15pm - 2:15pmSinderhope - Catton - times 1:30pm - 2:30pmAllendale - 1:45pm - 2:45pmHexham - 2pm- 3pmCorbridge - Prudhoe 2:15pm - 3:15pmPrudhoe 2:30pm - 3:30pmLeader of Northumberland County Council, Glen Sanderson, said: “We’re ready to give a warm Northumbrian welcome to all these world-class cyclists.

“It’s excellent that once again Northumberland will be showcased to a worldwide television audience.

“Council teams have worked hard to minimise disruption for its residents while the race takes place, but the safety of our residents is paramount so there will be a number of road closures in place to ensure this is a major international event can take place safely.

“We will be working hard to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum and would ask residents to familiarise themselves with some of the details and timings of the route so they can plan ahead.”

Access to Hexham and Prudhoe town centres will all be affected by the road closure between 2pm-3pm (Hexham) and 2:30- 3pm (for Prudhoe) so visitors should plan their journeys around these times as routes around the west of the county are likely to be busy during this period.

All health services will remain open and fully functioning during the Tour and access to hospitals and GP practices along the route will be maintained, although in some cases diversions may be in place. Patients and visitors are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

For more details about Stage Six of the Tour of Britain, including maps detailing the route, road closures and estimated arrival times of the race, plus up to date COVID safety information, visit: www.nlandtob.com