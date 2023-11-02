Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detective Superintendent Donna Rose, who has taken up the position after almost 26 years in policing, has outlined the force’s ongoing proactive approach to tackling unacceptable behaviour.

She said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be a police officer, and upon joining we take an oath to serve with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality.

“Sadly, as we have seen both nationally and locally, there are times when individuals fail to meet these qualities. In the more serious cases, this can lead to criminal action being taken against those same people who made a commitment to uphold the law.

Detective Superintendent Donna Rose.

“We absolutely recognise the impact such incidents can have on the communities we are here to protect.

“These cases are also felt sharply within police – and we too are just as disgusted and equally feel let down.

“We have made a real commitment to build on the trust and confidence we have worked so hard to earn with our communities.

“As we have previously made clear, this includes being relentless in our pursuit to root out those individuals who don’t share our values – and who ultimately have no place within policing.

“We therefore expect to see a continued rise in the number of cases going through misconduct proceedings. This shows the extensive work we are doing in this area is having a positive impact.