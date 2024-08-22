Keeping it in the family at Whittingham Show
She won The Bob Herdman Memorial Trophy for a model made from recycled materials and The Herdman Family Cup for her lego model.
It was extra special for her family as Bob Herdman was Hannah's granddad, who was chairman and a long-standing committee member of the show for many years, but sadly passed away in 2022. The Herdman Family Cup was contributed by Hannah’s mum Margaret to celebrate the whole family’s long links with the show.
Whittingham Show posted on social media: “Once again we have been blown away by everyone’s support, we would like to thank you all for coming along and making the day possible.
“We would like to thank everyone who exhibited, trade, craft and entertainment. We would not have had a show without you.
“We had amazing support from our sponsors and advertisers – thank you. And a big thank you to all of our stewards, volunteers and judges.”
