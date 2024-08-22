Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nine-year-old Hannah Henderson won two trophies at Whittingham Show on Saturday.

She won The Bob Herdman Memorial Trophy for a model made from recycled materials and The Herdman Family Cup for her lego model.

It was extra special for her family as Bob Herdman was Hannah's granddad, who was chairman and a long-standing committee member of the show for many years, but sadly passed away in 2022. The Herdman Family Cup was contributed by Hannah’s mum Margaret to celebrate the whole family’s long links with the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whittingham Show posted on social media: “Once again we have been blown away by everyone’s support, we would like to thank you all for coming along and making the day possible.

Hannah Henderson with her trophies.

“We would like to thank everyone who exhibited, trade, craft and entertainment. We would not have had a show without you.

“We had amazing support from our sponsors and advertisers – thank you. And a big thank you to all of our stewards, volunteers and judges.”