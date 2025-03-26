A Northumberland adventurer is set to embark on one of his biggest challenges to date.

Dan Smith is aiming to become the first person from the UK to paddle 500km solo along the Hess River in the Northern Yukon, Canada.

He will set off on his Sub-Arctic Odyssey in July and will be flown into the Yukon - one of Canada’s remotest regions, faced with relentless wilderness, fending for himself armed with only his canoe, bear spray, a shot gun to protect himself from apex predators and enough food and supplies for last him two weeks.

The Hess is considered to be the most remote and challenging canoe-able whitewater rivers in Yukon and while Dan aims to become the first person from UK to complete the challenge in just 14 days, he is also doing it to raise awareness and money for two UK veterans’ charities, Launchpad and Team Forces.

Kayaker Dan Smith.

Veteran Dan, 45, from Belford, is no stranger to setting himself personal challenges.

In 2018 and to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War, he kayaked solo the length of Britain. He successfully completed the 998-mile ‘Paddle of Britain’ challenge, setting off from the top of Scotland and paddled via inland waterways to the south coast of England in just 53 days, raising a staggering £27,000.

He is now in full training with paddling and functional strength training and is looking forward to the challenge ahead when he sets off on July 14.

Launchpad is a homeless veterans charity providing vital accommodation and targeted support to UK Armed Forces’ veterans experiencing homelessness and unemployment.

The charity has three houses - in Newcastle, Durham and Liverpool – providing accommodation for up to 98 veterans who come from all over the UK. Dan became and ambassador of the charity in 2019.

A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up and he aims to raise £30,000. All monies raised will be split between the two charities.

Dan said: “I’m really looking forward to this challenge, it has always been a dream of mine. I can’t wait to experience the feeling of being flown into the Yukon and be dropped off on Keele Lake.

"It’s going to be a challenge to navigate remote rapids and the alpine wilderness with only remote back up support but I’m super excited. Yes, there is a lot of feeling of anticipation as there will be some big rapids to tackle by myself and to keep an eye out for bears and other apex predators.

“But, this is something I’ve always wanted to do. My motto is to explore, inspire and support. I’ve always wanted to explore as a kid and I want to try and inspire others and the next generation to be outdoors and go on an adventure – it can be life changing.

"Finally, I’m really proud to be supporting two brilliant veterans’ charities that are close to my heart.”

Jill Murray, chief executive of Launchpad, said: “What an incredible challenge and one not for the faint-hearted. Dan is a great ambassador of Launchpad and I’d like to wish him a safe and enjoyable adventure. We’ll be keeping a close eye on his progress and encouraging and supporting him all the way.”