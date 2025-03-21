Kawasnacki: Berwick’s new motorcycle-inspired burger van to open this spring
Kawasnacki hopes to begin trading towards the end of April at a fixed pitch at Enterprise Court in Tweedmouth, serving breakfast rolls and boxes as well as lunch options such as beef burgers, chicken burgers, sandwiches and soup.
Owner and long-time chef, Marie Jackson, will also be selling her homemade cakes and traybakes.
Marie said: “I spent the last ten years working as a chef in the local pubs round me and I decided to walk out of my job in October, so I have been self employed since then. I’ve wanted a burger van for as long as I can remember and I’ve always wanted to work for myself.”
The name and colour scheme for the business came from Kawasaki motorcycles, after the van was found parked outside a dealership in Cornwall.
Marie added: “I love motorcycles so it just suited me. It’s very surreal, I’ve wanted it for so long and it was one of these things I thought was just going to be a pipe dream and never gonna happen, but it finally has and I can’t wait.
“I know it’s going to be hard work, I’ve seen a lot of businesses fail and I don’t want that to happen to me, I want this to be success.”
Kawasnacki will open Tuesday to Saturday, offering a 10 per cent discount to NHS Blue Light card holders.
Marie also gives her thanks to Northumberland Business Services Ltd, which offered its support and a grant to help the business start up.
