Kawasnacki: Berwick’s new motorcycle-inspired burger van to open this spring

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 21st Mar 2025, 11:45 BST

A new burger and breakfast van is coming to Berwick this spring.

Kawasnacki hopes to begin trading towards the end of April at a fixed pitch at Enterprise Court in Tweedmouth, serving breakfast rolls and boxes as well as lunch options such as beef burgers, chicken burgers, sandwiches and soup.

Owner and long-time chef, Marie Jackson, will also be selling her homemade cakes and traybakes.

Marie said: “I spent the last ten years working as a chef in the local pubs round me and I decided to walk out of my job in October, so I have been self employed since then. I’ve wanted a burger van for as long as I can remember and I’ve always wanted to work for myself.”

Marie Jackson has spent the last few months refurbishing the van in preparation to open as Kawasnacki.placeholder image
Marie Jackson has spent the last few months refurbishing the van in preparation to open as Kawasnacki.

The name and colour scheme for the business came from Kawasaki motorcycles, after the van was found parked outside a dealership in Cornwall.

Marie added: “I love motorcycles so it just suited me. It’s very surreal, I’ve wanted it for so long and it was one of these things I thought was just going to be a pipe dream and never gonna happen, but it finally has and I can’t wait.

“I know it’s going to be hard work, I’ve seen a lot of businesses fail and I don’t want that to happen to me, I want this to be success.”

Kawasnacki will open Tuesday to Saturday, offering a 10 per cent discount to NHS Blue Light card holders.

Marie also gives her thanks to Northumberland Business Services Ltd, which offered its support and a grant to help the business start up.

