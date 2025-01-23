Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kat Wnek is now bringing her tasty treats to Berwick.

She found a passion for making cakes and bakes at her home in Coldstream during Covid and this developed into her Bakemycake business.

Her services include bespoke wedding cakes that are modern and elegant. People can see the process involved and make initial contact via www.bake-my-cake.co.uk

And her instant offerings are now available on certain days in Marygate after she invested in a new pink trailer and gained a licence to place it in the town centre location.

Kat Wnek and the trailer for Bakemycake.

The licence covers Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Bakemycake will be there on some of those days at the moment, with a view to being there on all three days most weeks when it gets warmer.

Kat said: “I was thinking about opening a shop, but that is expensive when you take all the costs into account.

“So I decided that the next step for my business which will hopefully work out well was to invest in a trailer and take it to Berwick town centre. The company I chose made a lovely pink trailer as that is the colour for Bakemycake.

“The people of Berwick have been great. I’ve had lots of nice comments and messages saying they have enjoyed my produce.

“I have also applied to have my trailer at food events and festivals later this year.”

Cakes, brownies and cookies are some of the items available from the trailer and there are also some savoury items. For more information, go to the Bakemycake Facebook page.