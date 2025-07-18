Kate Nicholl is now in the traditional role following the well-attended ceremony in Tweedmouth. Her charity for the year ahead is the Melanoma-Me Foundation.

The parade to the Queen’s Gardens started off from the Town Hall. In earlier times, the Salmon Queen would have been rowed across the river in a coble, the boat used for catching salmon. In more recent years, the boat is towed over the bridge.

A post by Kate on Facebook that tagged the Melanoma-Me Foundation Facebook page included the following: “Chloe French has been an inspiration of mine for years and many of the other girls who are part of Nancys dancers.

“Chloe is 26 years old and has stage 4 metastatic melanoma, which has completely changed her life. Chloe continues to spread awareness regarding melanoma, sun safety, sun cream, sunbed dangers, and makes it her mission to educate people as much as possible about melanoma as she feels it isn’t spoken about as much as it should be.

“Melanoma-Me provide free counselling and support for those affected by melanoma through one-to-one counselling and group support.

“They rely heavily on funding through the support of the community, which is why I have chosen this brilliant charity in hope to raise money for them.”

1 . Tweed Salmon Queen 2025 HM Coastguard personnel. Photo: Catherine Seymour Photo Sales