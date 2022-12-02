Karen the Mam features in new video showcasing Alnwick businesses in the run up to Christmas

Tracey Sprigg, who runs the All About Alnwick group, decided to step in and help independent businesses which are struggling more than ever amid the cost of living crisis and traditionally quieter winter season.

She came up with the idea of a video which advertises businesses and show the importance of shopping local.

And she has teamed up with Lewis Denny, who brings his comedic and well-loved character Karen The Mam – who shot to Facebook fame in 2019 – back to the fore as she shops, eats and drinks in 15 of the town’s independent venues.

Tracey, from Brownieside, said: “I wanted to do this video to promote Alnwick town and all the local, independent shops that we have – the idea of promoting Christmas shopping in the town.

“I wanted to showcase all the independent businesses in Alnwick, as it has been a tough couple of years for retail and hospitality.

"Everyone loves Karen and Karen is highlighting all the products in the different shops with a bit of her humour.”

The venues which feature in the video include: The Northern Angels, Alnwick Arts and Crafts Centre, EB Bridal, The Cheese Room at the Alnwick Deli, Market Tavern, Turnbull’s, Ruby Tuesday, Hotspur 1364, Robinson’s, Conroy’s, Body Zone, The Oaks Hotel, Mumbai Flavours, Alnwick’s Christmas and The Loft.

Karen the Mam filming in the Cheese Room at Alnwick deli.

Lewis, from Alnwick, said: "I feel privileged to showcase my hometown of Alnwick and all the fantastic independent businesses. Karen's gonna do them proud!"

Watch the video at www.facebook.com/AllAboutAlnwick.