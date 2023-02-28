Local heroes in Cramlington have been honoured in an awards ceremony run by the town council.

The 2022 #LoveCramlington awards honoured individuals and organisations that carry out work which benefits the town’s residents.

Town Mayor Loraine De Simone said: “Yet again we have been very impressed by the groups and individuals in our town that are so generous in the work they do for the benefit of others.

“Well done to everyone who was shortlisted, you are all winners.”

Councillor Helen Morris, chairwoman of the council’s Community and Youth Committee added: “We must also thank all the businesses who have supported this event.

“It is teamwork like this that reminds us why we all love Cramlington.”

Here are the award winners:

1 . 2022 #LoveCramlington Awards All the winners with awards sponsors and councillors. Photo: Cramlington Town Council Photo Sales

2 . Citizen of the Year: Susan Younger Andy Robson from the Inn Collection Group presented the Citizen of the Year award to Susan Younger, who is involved in a number of community initiatives with organisations like the Salvation Army and Royal British Legion. She also makes blankets for people in chemotherapy, runs a toddlers group and a crochet class, and cares for her mother. Photo: Cramlington Town Council Photo Sales

3 . Young Citizen of the Year: Matthew Christy Brit Jenkins from Falcons Events presented the Young Citizen of the Year Award to Matthew Christy, a pupil at the Junior Learning Village who has supported Dogs First by donating his pocket money, playing with foster dogs, helping with their socialisation, and auctioning his toys to raise funds. Photo: Cramlington Town Council Photo Sales

4 . Charity Champion Award: Coping with Cancer Northeast Coping with Cancer Northeast was presented with the Charity Champion Award by Cramlington Town Mayor Loraine De Simone. This charity continued to support people with cancer throughout the pandemic to cope with the emotional, mental, and social health issues this presented. Photo: Cramlington Town Council Photo Sales