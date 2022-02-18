Kaitlin joins the team at Sanderson Arcade

New Assistant Centre Manager Kaitlin Hattle with Centre Manager Lottie Thompson.

Sanderson Arcade has appointed Kaitlin Hattle, who has an extensive background in customer service and social media marketing.

The 28-year-old will assist in driving further footfall back to the centre, alongside helping to deliver the Arcade’s busy diary of events – including the Morpeth Food and Drink Festival, which takes place this October.

The centre recorded its highest footfall since pre-pandemic, with over 70,000 visitors in just one week during the festive period.

Kaitlin, who is excited about taking on her new role as assistant centre manager, said: “I’m really looking forward to a new challenge.

“The retailers at Sanderson Arcade have been incredibly welcoming and I can’t wait to begin working on our plans for 2022.”

Sanderson Arcade is currently at 100 per cent retail occupancy and is also recruiting for a new security guard to join the team.

Centre manager Lottie Thompson said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Kaitlin to the team here in Morpeth and I’m super excited for everything the Arcade and the town has planned for 2022.

“This year, our visitors can expect more markets celebrating our region’s independent traders, the return of our jam-packed Food and Drink Festival and also our dog-themed event, Sanderson Barkade, designed to honour all of our furry friends and their owners.”