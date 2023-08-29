News you can trust since 1854
June Atkinson receives MP's Community Champion Award for her outstanding contribution to Ponteland

Hexham MP Guy Opperman has presented his Community Champion Award to June Atkinson for her outstanding contribution to Ponteland.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 15:10 BST
Guy Opperman presents his Community Champion Award to Ponteland resident June Atkinson.

The Ponteland resident is a school governor at Richard Coates Church of England Primary School , a local fundraiser and a volunteer.

In addition, after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, June organised a community collection at St Mary's Parish Church in Ponteland for the Ukrainian people.

Mr Opperman said: “I was delighted to present June with a Community Champion Award. She is an outstanding servant to the community across Ponteland through her charity work and volunteering.

“Huge congratulations, June, and thank you for all you do for Ponteland.”

June said: “In receiving this award I am honoured, of course, but I also accept it on behalf of those with whom I volunteer in supporting Guide Dogs Association, Eliot Smith Dance, St Oswald's Hospice, Richard Coates C of E Primary School, Sage Gateshead and St Mary's Parish Church.”

