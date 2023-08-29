June Atkinson receives MP's Community Champion Award for her outstanding contribution to Ponteland
The Ponteland resident is a school governor at Richard Coates Church of England Primary School , a local fundraiser and a volunteer.
In addition, after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, June organised a community collection at St Mary's Parish Church in Ponteland for the Ukrainian people.
Mr Opperman said: “I was delighted to present June with a Community Champion Award. She is an outstanding servant to the community across Ponteland through her charity work and volunteering.
“Huge congratulations, June, and thank you for all you do for Ponteland.”
June said: “In receiving this award I am honoured, of course, but I also accept it on behalf of those with whom I volunteer in supporting Guide Dogs Association, Eliot Smith Dance, St Oswald's Hospice, Richard Coates C of E Primary School, Sage Gateshead and St Mary's Parish Church.”