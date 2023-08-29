Guy Opperman presents his Community Champion Award to Ponteland resident June Atkinson.

The Ponteland resident is a school governor at Richard Coates Church of England Primary School , a local fundraiser and a volunteer.

In addition, after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, June organised a community collection at St Mary's Parish Church in Ponteland for the Ukrainian people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Opperman said: “I was delighted to present June with a Community Champion Award. She is an outstanding servant to the community across Ponteland through her charity work and volunteering.

“Huge congratulations, June, and thank you for all you do for Ponteland.”