Judges for Northumbria in Bloom see entries from Berwick

Last year, the town broke all its previous records by achieving the equivalent of 13 golds from 14 entries.

Berwick was awarded the Best Town entry in the Northumbria in Bloom area, which stretches from the border with Scotland to the North Yorkshire border.

This year, three locations have decided to enter the competition as individuals to see if they could repeat their 2021 success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A floral display at Ord House Country Park.

Stephen and Louise Scott, who achieved gold for their display at The Walls Bed and Breakfast, said: “We decided to enter as we believe that floral displays are appreciated and enjoyed by locals and visitors alike, and we feel that it is essential to do what we can to make our town look attractive.”

Ord House Country Park had two submissions, as a small business and for the pub in its grounds.

The management decided to enter “as an incentive to and recognition of the skills and hard work of our team”.

The Friends of Castle Parks committee decided to enter. As well as their own work, members raise funds to enhance the Coronation and Castle Vale parks.

Flowers at The Walls Bed and Breakfast.

Parks’ officer Kate Dixon said: “It is good that the volunteer workforce will get recognition for their hard work throughout the year – whatever the weather.”