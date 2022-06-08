Jubilee celebrations strengthen ties between RAF Boulmer and Longhoughton community

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Friends and Families Day, held on Sunday, was also an opportunity to say thank you to personnel and their support networks for all their hard work.

Attractions included dodgems, a climbing wall and face painting.

RAF Boulmer Station Commander, Group Captain David Keighley said: “It was a wonderful day, and it was great to see the whole Longhoughton community turn out in force.

The Families and Friends Day at the Longhoughton Community and Sports Centre.

"Without their continued support it would not be possible for our service personnel to continue to defend the skies above the UK.”

“My thanks go out to the organising committee, whose meticulous planning and hard work resulted in a fantastic event to honour Her Majesty.”

Adrian Hinchcliffe, chairman of Longhoughton Parish Council, added: “The event was a great success and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee was a fitting occasion for the RAF and the Longhoughton community to come together."

Children's rides proved popular.

Dodgems never get old-fashioned.

The Tenth Avenue Band performed.