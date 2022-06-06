Lord Ridley opened the new Platinum Way.

Organised by the parish council, the event included all-day entertainment, a barbecue and dance. The Ridley Arms pub also provided a mobile bar and generously organised power for the festivities.

Children from Stannington First School children were presented with a mug and coin from the parish council and they held a special service in St Mary’s Church, where they reenacted the Queen’s coronation.

The one mile of blue silk which was used to dress the chairs at the coronation was donated to church dignitaries, among others, and made into a chasuble.

A floral display in St Mary's Church.

Local Reverend Dr Harry Smythe was a recipient, and the children were allowed to wear the chasuble for their coronation ceremony.

Before the party in the afternoon, Lord Ridley cut a ribbon – ably assisted by local scouts – to open the aptly-named Platinum Way.

Villagers have taken to Facebook to thank the parish council for organising the day’s events. Lisa Butteriss said: “We had a brilliant afternoon. Thanks to all who volunteered to make it a really special day.”

Sarah Woods posted: “Thanks for a brilliant day and for all your hard work. It makes the village a very special place.”

Magic Andrew in action.

And Natalie Falkous said: “It was absolutely brilliant. Well done to all who helped organise. What a fantastic place to live.”

The families were also entertained by “Magic Andrew”, a North East magician who went down a storm with the village youngsters.

Chair silk, which was made into a robe.