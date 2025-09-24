An Alnwick museum has been awarded £4.3m lottery funding to create a new home in the Northumberland Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initial work on the new Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery is set to start this winter, subject to the success of other funding bids, with the main construction work expected to start in late spring 2026.

Jean Humphrys, chair at Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery, said: “Trustees and volunteers at Bailiffgate are jubilant to have been given such a significant grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to take forward the refurbishment of Northumberland Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are local people, with a passion for Alnwick and Northumberland, its history and its culture and we are delighted to have this unique opportunity to make an exciting contribution to revitalising the town for the community and its visitors.

The Northumberland Hall in Alnwick on market day.

"I would like to thank all our partners in the town who have helped us reach this point in the development of this project including the county council, town council, and all our other supporters.”

Its project, ‘Heritage, Creativity & Community’ will help to realise a long-awaited ambition to transform the museum into a home for the people, stories, and art of north Northumberland.

The vision to transform Northumberland Hall into the museum's new home includes refurbishment and renovation of the building and the creation of inspirational interpretation of the Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery collections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reimagined museum and gallery will be a vibrant base for new permanent exhibitions of stories of the town and compelling and exciting temporary exhibitions.

The volunteer run charity has grown significantly in reputation, scope and reach over the last decade from its base in a former church near Alnwick Castle.

It is hoped the move will help continue this growth, whilst supporting community ventures, showcasing local creatives, providing meeting space, helping to engage new audiences, and grow visitor numbers.

Northumberland Hall was originally built in 1826 for the third Duke of Northumberland and has been under-used for several years. This project will see the Grade I Listed building revitalised and brought back into productive use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transformed market hall will be a beating heart at the centre of a bold new vision to regenerate the centre of Alnwick.

Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council: "We are delighted with the news. It forms a key part of a wider multi-million pound investment package to regenerate Alnwick town centre.

“I'd like to pay tribute to the trustees and volunteers at Bailiffgate for all the hard work they've put in to redevelop this museum and gallery which has huge potential to be a fantastic attraction for visitors and local residents once works are complete - and we look forward to working with the Bailiffgate team as the project moves forward.”

Ivor Crowther, Head of Investment, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Investing in heritage means investing in the community it belongs to, which is why we are proud to support the volunteer-led Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery with their ‘Heritage, Creativity & Community’ project, thanks to National Lottery players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are delighted that our funding will see the grand Northumberland Hall revamped and transformed into a new home for the museum enabling more heritage stories to be told and creating more opportunities for visitors to discover them.

"We know heritage has the power to further a sense of pride in place for communities as well as playing a significant role in boosting the local economy and aiding wider regeneration, and this project is sure to do just that.”

Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery are looking for volunteers across a wide range of activities, and there will be events and activities taking place throughout the project.