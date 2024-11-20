Joint Bridget Gubbins trilogy and Morpeth Book Festival 2025 programme event in town's library
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Local writer Bridget Gubbins will be show-casing her new trilogy, Hay Girl – the Girl from the Bookshop Town, and the Morpeth Book Festival team will be revealing their 2025 programme.
Frank Rescigno, one of the organisers of the Morpeth Book Festival, said: “Bridget has lived in Northumberland now for many decades and is a link between the towns.
“Her new trilogy starts in Hay-on-Wye, where she lived as a child in the 1950s before there was even a bookshop.
“From its early beginnings in 2022, Morpeth is now becoming a book festival town like Hay-on-Wye. Maybe one day we’ll be as big and famous.”
In a sparkling design by Simprim Media of Ladykirk, the new trilogy combines Hay Before the Bookshops or The Beeman’s Family; Hit the Road, Gals; and Cold War, Warm Hearts. It has been produced by Weasel Publishing Company of Corbridge.
Bridget said: “Small town life in Hay-on-Wye in the 1950s and 1960s would have been much the same in Morpeth, Alnwick, Berwick, Ashington, Bedlington or Hexham.”
The trilogy is published under the author’s childhood name, Bridget Ashton, at £18.75. Individual volumes cost £11.25. They are available on Amazon and also at friendly local bookshops.
At the event, which starts at 1.30pm, those who come along can mingle with local writers, VIPs and reviewers. Advance booking may be made through Ticket Source, or contact Bridget via email – [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.