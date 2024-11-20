Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A free double-act event for book lovers is to take place in Morpeth Library on Saturday, December 7.

Local writer Bridget Gubbins will be show-casing her new trilogy, Hay Girl – the Girl from the Bookshop Town, and the Morpeth Book Festival team will be revealing their 2025 programme.

Frank Rescigno, one of the organisers of the Morpeth Book Festival, said: “Bridget has lived in Northumberland now for many decades and is a link between the towns.

“Her new trilogy starts in Hay-on-Wye, where she lived as a child in the 1950s before there was even a bookshop.

Bridget Gubbins, then Bridget Ashton, with a village family in the Sahara, 1965.

“From its early beginnings in 2022, Morpeth is now becoming a book festival town like Hay-on-Wye. Maybe one day we’ll be as big and famous.”

In a sparkling design by Simprim Media of Ladykirk, the new trilogy combines Hay Before the Bookshops or The Beeman’s Family; Hit the Road, Gals; and Cold War, Warm Hearts. It has been produced by Weasel Publishing Company of Corbridge.

Bridget said: “Small town life in Hay-on-Wye in the 1950s and 1960s would have been much the same in Morpeth, Alnwick, Berwick, Ashington, Bedlington or Hexham.”

The trilogy is published under the author’s childhood name, Bridget Ashton, at £18.75. Individual volumes cost £11.25. They are available on Amazon and also at friendly local bookshops.

At the event, which starts at 1.30pm, those who come along can mingle with local writers, VIPs and reviewers. Advance booking may be made through Ticket Source, or contact Bridget via email – [email protected]