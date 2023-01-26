Joe Wrangham, 32, joined the company last year, and has enjoyed getting involved with ongoing developments in Morpeth and Belford.

With more than a decade of experience in the industry and having worked his way up to be a senior quantity surveyor for a national house builder, he was approached about joining Ida Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wrangham said: “The properties that we are building here are different. These are luxury homes. You can see that in the design, the finishing spec, and the distinctive architecture of what we have to offer. It’s very high end.

Joe Wrangham is one of Ida Homes’ first key appointments, joining as commercial manager.

“The company has got a great family feel to it. It’s close-knit and everyone is lovely and approachable. And it’s great to get involved in the kind of developments I hadn’t worked on before.”

He said he loves the Northumberland area that Ida Homes works in and is a regular visitor to Bamburgh with his dog, Olive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I love the heritage of Northumberland and I visit the area when I’m not at work. It’s beautiful, it’s breathtaking and you can understand why people move up here from down south.”

The role involves the cost management of new and existing developments, producing budgets and valuations, and liaising with contractors and suppliers, tendering the works, setting prices and reporting on all the commercial aspects of the build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ida Homes is currently building 18 luxury apartments at King Edward’s Place in Morpeth and a planning application for 37 homes at South Meadows in Belford is awaiting consent.