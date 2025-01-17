Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick Castle is on the look-out for history fanatics to carry out storytelling and guided tours as they begin recruiting for the upcoming season.

The tourist attractions has featured in numerous films, including Harry Potter, and is rich in history dating all the way back to the 11th century.

The castle is currently closed for winter, and will reopen on March 28 – they have now began their hiring process for the 2025 season.

They are seeking enthusiastic team members for roles including, administration, historical guides, food and beverage, and retail assistants.

Alnwick Castle is looking for historical guides.

A spokesperson for Alnwick Castle said: “Working at Alnwick Castle offers a unique opportunity to be part of a historic landmark while contributing to an unforgettable experience.

“We’re excited to welcome new team members who share our passion for history, culture, and exceptional service.”

Applications are open now and candidates are encouraged to apply early to secure their spot as part of the team.