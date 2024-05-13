Cresswell Towers is one of the holiday parks in Northumberland run by Parkdean Resorts.

Jobs are available at a holiday park operator that is looking for new recruits in Northumberland.

Parkdean Resorts employs more than 190 people in peak season in Northumberland and it has invested almost £75,000 to upgrade accommodation at its three parks in the county as it gets ready for this period in 2024.

Between them, Cresswell Towers, Church Point in Newbiggin and Sandy Bay near Ashington welcomed almost 50,000 holidaymakers last year – a three per cent increase on 2022 bookings.

Job opportunities in these parks and other parts of the North East include cleaners, bar and waiting team members, maintenance assistants, lifeguards, security officers, chefs and kitchen assistants.

Sandy Bay is located near Ashington.

Steve Richards, Parkdean Resorts CEO, said: “We’re always looking to invest in the guest experience at our parks – 59 per cent of our customers re-book with us and continuing to enhance our parks will help bring people back to the North East year after year.

“We create rewarding jobs in the community, which can turn into life-long careers in hospitality, and our staff engagement score of 83 per cent, which is well above the sector average, shows our teams are happy.

“It promises to be another busy year in 2024, so there’s no better time to join our brilliant team who do so much to help our guests make lasting memories with their families.”

A total of 30 caravans are being refurbished in Northumberland to improve accommodation options for holidaymakers.