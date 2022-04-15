Joanna's extensive support for communities across Northumberland

High Sheriff of Northumberland 2021/22 Joanna Riddell pictured with guest speaker Jeff Brown at the awards night. Picture by Gilbert Johnston Photography.

She vowed to support the mental health and well-being of children and young people with creative pursuits and opportunities.

And the co-founder of both Cheeseburn Sculpture Gardens and the Gillian Dickinson Young North East Sculptor of the Year Award has done just that, with cash awards distributed among scores of organisations at a special celebration event in Ashington.

She explained: “My year, which began socially distanced in my garden in full Covid lockdown, has taken me the length and breadth of the county – visiting youth projects and charities.

“I made visits to HMP Northumberland, HMP Low Newton, and had a wonderful day at sea on HMS Northumberland, as well as one with 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery at Albemarle Barracks.”

Immediately following her installation as High Sheriff of Northumberland, a role nominated by Royal appointment to support the voluntary, charity and social enterprise sector, reduce crime and champion the emergency services, Joanna set about raising money for the county’s good causes.

More than £6,000 was raised at a Cheeseburn open weekend featuring live music and a craft village, supported by both local army and police cadets, and almost £25,000 was added to the fundraising pot at a clay pigeon shoot with a live auction and raffle.

Joanna, who is from Stamfordham, said: “I also secured support from various trusts in Northumberland and due to my effort, was able to recognise 49 youth projects who applied for a High Sheriff Award through the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland.”

Each project was given £1,000, with five special recognition awards of a further £1,000 also made to 1st Whittingham Scout Group, Cramlington Voluntary Youth Project, Choysez, Nepacs and Northumbria Coalition Against Crime.

Among the funders were the Sir James Knott Trust, The Barbour Foundation, JH Ferox Charitable Fund, The Catherine Cookson Charitable Trust, The Rothley Charitable Trust, The W. A. Handley Charity Trust and The William Leech Charity.

Joanna said: “Several others were also most generous, including the Burnell Family Fund, the Carr-Ellison Charitable Trust, GS May Trust, Langley Family Fund, Ridley Family Charity, Mrs I. J. Greensitt and The Speke Family Fund.

“A very handsome donation was also given from artists Ian Greensitt and Ashley Boon after their exhibition at Newton Village Hall.”

Her final day as High Sheriff of Northumberland 2021/22 took place earlier this month.

She has also highlighted the valuable contributions to the communities of Northumberland made by individuals by giving out a number of awards.

Joanna said: “From Covid-19 to Storm Arwen and beyond, we are blessed to have many individuals who give of their time to help others and rarely get a thank you, so being able to give these wonderful people a High Sheriff Award and entertain them at my home after a ceremony in the chapel was very special.”

Among the other individuals supported were north Northumberland musician Alice Robinson, who was her official piper, and fashion designer Kate Collins, who created her ceremonial coat that re-used the 19th Century coat buttons of her ancestor Edward Riddell, who was Northumberland’s High Sheriff in 1842.